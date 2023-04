Buy the Dip on This Forever Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The best way for investors to win in the stock market is by choosing quality companies and holding onto their shares for the long term. In some cases, you won't ever want to let go of a stock.So what kind of company has a chance to be such a great pick that you'll want to hang onto its shares forever? One with a long track record of earnings growth, prospects that look bright farther than the eye can see -- and one with brand strength.A perfect example of a forever stock is Disney (NYSE: DIS). The entertainment giant's theme parks are the most popular in the world, and it has made great progress in developing top-notch streaming services. The company has stumbled somewhat in recent times as its costs mounted -- but one of its most successful leaders has come back to spur its growth. Here's why this is a stock you'll want to buy on the dip and keep.Continue reading