Buy the Dip On This Top EV Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported its first-quarter 2023 results on April 19. On its earnings call, CEO Elon Musk talked about what everyone already knows -- that the poor macroeconomy negatively affecting demand for large purchases like cars. Additionally, he spoke about the company's pricing strategy in this lower-demand period for electric vehicles (EVs).Investors were disappointed in Musk's decision to cut EV prices, and the company's first-quarter results were weaker than expected. Consequently, the stock dropped nearly 10% the day after the earnings release. But, considering that Tesla's long-term prospects are still bright, should you buy the post-earnings dip or wait out any short-term concerns on the sidelines?Musk and Tesla didn't invent EVs, but Tesla raced ahead of the crowd and has done more than any other company to make purchasing an EV mainstream. As a first-mover in the EV space, Tesla has a significant lead in branding within the U.S. market. As a result, when people are ready to buy EVs, Tesla is often the first thought that comes to mind -- a considerable advantage.Continue reading
