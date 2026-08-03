Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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03.08.2026 13:00:00
Buy the SOXX Down 23% From Its Highs? Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Oracle Just Gave Investors 830 Billion Reasons to Do So.
The semiconductor sector, as summarized by the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX), had a rough go of it in July. The exchange-traded fund plunged a stunning 23% from its highs in just one month, with many of the ETF's components down by much more.No doubt, these stocks had run up a stunning 112.8% in the first half of the year -- an unusually positive move for sure. Still, given the scale of the AI build-out many anticipate over the next decade, the moves higher are not unwarranted, should some current long-term AI demand estimates prove accurate.Fortunately, recent results and commentary from the big cloud hyperscalers all said the same thing: The AI build-out continues, with no signs of slowing. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|411,70
|1,84%