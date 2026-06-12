Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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12.06.2026 09:30:00
Buy the SpaceX IPO -- or Wait for Anthropic and OpenAI? The Answer May Surprise You.
For years, cutting-edge technology companies emerging from places like Silicon Valley have remained private, creating a barrier to individual investment. That wall is quickly coming down. SpaceX is going public in a record IPO, and now two other gigantic start-ups are vying to be next: Anthropic and OpenAI.The two leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies have begun filing paperwork to go public this year, with expectations of raising hundreds of billions of dollars from investors. In all likelihood, all three of these stocks will have market values above $1 trillion.But which is the better buy? No matter the price, the answer is clear for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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