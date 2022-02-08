|
Buy These 2 Growth Stocks On the Dip
The broad market may have steadied since its January drubbing. But stocks are still deep in the red for the year. The S&P 500 currently stands 5% below where it ended 2021, and several familiar names have fallen much more. A handful of tickers have even entered bear market territory with losses in excess of 20%.There may well be more downside in store for the stock market, which would create a headwind for all stocks regardless of how much they've already suffered. There are a couple of growth stocks, however, that have already fallen too far to simply stand on the sidelines here.Consider buying PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) at their sharply depressed prices.Continue reading
