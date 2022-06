Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been no secret to market participants that growth stocks have taken a beating. Growth stocks were popular among investors during the initial stages of the pandemic because they also tended to be technology companies that benefited from folks staying home more often. Economic reopening, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, and a decrease in investors' risk appetite have all contributed to falling prices of growth stocks. Therefore, if you are looking for growth stocks to buy on the dip, this is a good time to do it. I will suggest Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG). The former is a metaverse pioneer, growing monthly active users even amid the economy's reopening. The latter is an education technology company with a strong moat around the business. Each is down significantly off their highs, allowing investors to buy them at a more reasonable price. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading