Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

If you're an investor looking for turnaround plays, then might I direct your attention toward Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). These stocks are down 78% and 93%, respectively, from their all-time highs. And in this article, I'm going to explain why these two can make money for investors who buy today.Both Unity and Upstart have risks that we'll acknowledge, but by the end, you'll understand why these are growth stocks worth buying on the dip.Unity is one of the world's top-tier platforms for creating and monetizing digital content, including realistic 3D images and video. As I've often said before, I believe it can keep its top-dog status because of its out-of-the-box business model. It offers creative services to small outfits and students for free, almost ensuring they'll use and become accustomed to Unity's platform. But once they start growing, the company can monetize them and generate revenue.