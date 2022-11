Buy These 2 Growth Stocks On the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As it gets colder in the U.S., investors might want to warm up their portfolios by searching for high-quality businesses that have fared poorly in 2022. As long as the long-term outlook remains unchanged, it's definitely a good time to take advantage of any opportunities that the market is offering up right now. With their share prices down 15% and 48%, respectively, this year, investors might want to consider adding Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) to their portfolios right now. These two growth stocks could supercharge your investments. Over the past five years, Chipotle's quarterly revenue and diluted earnings per share (EPS) have risen 100% and 494%, respectively, demonstrating just how remarkable the growth has been for this top restaurant business. Besides expanding the store footprint every year, the company has been able to increase same-store sales at a healthy clip, boosting the productivity of each location. Continue reading