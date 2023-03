Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"Buying the dip" -- or purchasing stocks after prices have dropped -- is a time-honored strategy that many an investor has tried. When done correctly, buying the dip can be a great way to invest in great stocks trading at a discount. However, this strategy only works if you buy solid companies with good long-term outlooks and not just those with fallen stock prices.Here are two growth stocks with bright outlooks, but have fallen considerably in the past 12 months -- and so you should consider adding to your portfolio.It's been an impressive 2023 for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), which has seen its stock jump over 36% year to date. However, when you zoom out, it's been a rough past 12 months as the company has lost close to half its market capitalization, bringing it near its late-2020 prices. This recent sell-off may present a good time to begin a stake in Cloudflare.Continue reading