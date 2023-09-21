|
21.09.2023 15:03:00
Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip
As the market heats up, it's harder to find great bargains. But there are always top stocks the market underestimates, and those are often the best places to put your money to work. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) and Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) are two excellent picks that are down in 2023 but could supercharge your portfolio for years.Ulta took the beauty world by storm with its novel concept of combining cheap and expensive beauty, haircare, and skincare products under one roof. It also differentiates itself by offering services like hair and makeup, which increase engagement and generate higher sales. Although Ulta's been in operation for more than 30 years, there's yet to be a competitor that offers the same model, and Ulta has carved out this specialized niche for itself.But it's more than a niche, which might imply a small opportunity. The model it's perfected opens it up to all consumers, from mass market to upscale shoppers, creating a huge target market for the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
