Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

Macroeconomic headwinds have burdened companies across multiple markets this year, with consumer-reliant businesses being some of the hardest hit. Investors have pulled back on some of the historically most successful companies despite delivering years of long-term growth. As a result, now is an excellent time to consider buying the dip on stocks that are likely to flourish in the coming years.Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) haven't had it easy in 2023, with their stocks tumbling 7% and 5%, respectively, since the start of July. However, these companies remain the biggest names in their respective industries and will likely provide significant stock growth to investors over the long haul.So, here are two attractive growth stocks to buy on the dip.