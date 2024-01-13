|
13.01.2024 13:40:00
Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip
Shares in positioning and workflow technology company Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and machine vision company Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) currently trade down 47% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs and both stocks declined over the last year. That created a potential good news-bad news scenario.Those price drops make both of these solid stocks highly attractive for long-term investors (the good news). But no one with a low tolerance level for near-term risk should consider buying them right now (the bad). Let me explain.In the case of Trimble, CEO Rob Painter disappointed the market with Trimble's third-quarter earnings presentation in early November by lowering the company's full-year revenue outlook and the midpoint of its earnings range. He told investors of "increasing signs of weakness and stress across many end markets and geographies, exacerbated by interest rates, war and geopolitical tensions."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|28,02
|-2,37%