Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
08.02.2026 20:10:00
Buy These 2 Quantum Stocks Now For Up to 5,233% Gains by 2035.
Quantum computing is an emerging industry that is viewed as having massive potential. Although commercial applications for quantum computing haven't arrived yet, that's more to do with the current capabilities of the technology than the workloads. If a company could create a viable quantum computer, that company would instantly be worth hundreds of billions of dollars. But that's not where we are yet.We're still some distance from quantum computing becoming mainstream, but we're getting closer. Two stocks that often get discussed as great quantum computing investment options are IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). Each of these companies is taking a different approach to the technology, and each has a viable path ahead. If everything works out, each stock could deliver 1,000% or greater gains, but they have steep hills to climb to get there.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!