Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
13.01.2026 17:15:00
Buy These 3 AI ETFs Now: They Could Be Worth $15 Million in 30 Years
There is no hotter segment of the market right now than artificial intelligence (AI). AI stocks have powered the market higher over the past few years, and the technology still looks like it is in its early stages. Meanwhile, the next big technological breakthrough in quantum computing could be here sooner rather than later. Instead of trying to pick individual winners, the best move could be to invest in AI ETFs.AI-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) give investors an entire portfolio of companies helping build out AI infrastructure or using AI in their products and services. AI stocks include semiconductor companies like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices that are designing the chips to train large language models (LLMs) and run AI inference, as well as cloud computing companies providing the infrastructure platforms and services needed for organizations to create their own AI models and apps. It also includes software platforms like Palantir Technologies, which has created an AI model operating system, or Salesforce, which is looking to lead the way with AI agents. Companies like Meta Platforms and AppLovin, which have designed AI solutions to improve their products, are also classified as AI stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
