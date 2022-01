Buy These 3 Potential 10X Stocks Now, and You Might Look Like a Genius Later

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Life as a growth stock investor hasn't been very much fun lately. Inflation and the eventual rise in interest rates continue to push against many small and mid-cap growth stocks, which are reaching new lows week after week.But there's an argument to be made that the kitchen sink that investors are throwing out might have some gems in it. That's right: There are stocks with the long-term potential to grow tenfold hiding in plain sight. Consider buying these three stocks now , and you might look like a genius later on.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading