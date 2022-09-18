|
Buy These 3 Stocks Now for Decades of Passive Income
Buying high-quality dividend stocks can be your ticket to earning a lifetime of passive income. Many companies have a long history of sustaining and growing their payouts and if they can keep that going, they can enable you to steadily cover more of your expenses with dividend income. Three top-tier dividend stocks for durable passive income are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're great buys right now for those seeking a lifetime of steadily rising dividends. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enterprise Products Partners): Midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners own things like pipelines and storage, processing, and transportation assets. These are expensive to build, but generate revenue for decades with modest additional spending. The most conservative names in the sector, like Enterprise, focus on fee-based assets, which means this master limited partnership (MLP) gets paid for the use of its infrastructure, with the price of what flows through it less important than demand.Continue reading
