Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.06.2026 18:00:00
Buy This AI Stock to Own SpaceX Pre-IPO and Hold It Through the Robotaxi Boom
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most practical public-market ways to get indirect exposure to SpaceX before its IPO. But SpaceX is not the only or even the main reason to buy the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Alphabet already has a profitable artificial intelligence (AI) business, a rapidly scaling cloud platform, and one of the most advanced robotaxi operations in Waymo. SpaceX adds another layer of upside and further strengthens the company's long-term growth story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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