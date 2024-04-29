|
29.04.2024 11:33:00
Buy This Crypto if You Want to Risk-Proof Your Portfolio, According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones
Gold has long been the go-to asset during times of financial uncertainty. If you have a queasy feeling in the pit of your stomach about what's going to happen next, you buy gold. So is it really possible that buying crypto -- an asset famous for its volatility -- could be a way to risk-proof your portfolio?Billionaire hedge fund investor Paul Tudor Jones thinks so. As he surveys the current geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, he's looking at both gold and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as potential safe-haven assets. If he's buying Bitcoin now, should you be too?There are two unique features of Bitcoin that make it a potential safe-haven asset. For one, Bitcoin is a digital asset that has been programmed to behave in a certain way. The Bitcoin algorithm carefully controls how much Bitcoin can be issued at one time, as well as the total lifetime supply of Bitcoin. The goal is to make Bitcoin inflation-resistant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tudor Corp Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tudor Corp Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
In Fernost sind die Anleger unentschlossen.