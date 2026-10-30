Buy This Incredible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Before It Soars 144% (Hint: It Will Outpace Nvidia’s Growth)

The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom is here to stay. SemiAnalysis, which provides independent research on the semiconductor industry, predicts that the data center build-out will accelerate next year.

SemiAnalysis notes that global data center capacity net additions could surge to 51.2 gigawatts (GW) in 2027, more than double this year's 25 GW. The planned additions for next year point to an acceleration over 2026's estimated 60% capacity addition. This is great news for Nvidia, as its strong share of the AI chip market should help sustain its impressive growth next year.

However, there is another company that's winning big from the huge investments in AI data centers and is poised to grow faster than Nvidia. Celestica (NYSE:CLS), which designs, engineers, and builds hardware used in data centers and cloud computing infrastructure, released phenomenal results for the third quarter on Oct. 26.

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