|
26.04.2023 17:24:00
Buy This Nasdaq Stock Before It Jumps
Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) slumped last week following the release of the company's first-quarter 2023 results. Investors apparently chose to overlook the Dutch semiconductor giant's outstanding year-over-year growth and solid full-year guidance and focus on the near-term weakness in the chip industry.But ASML's pullback is an opportunity for savvy investors to buy the stock. The semiconductor equipment company is on track to deliver terrific growth this year despite headwinds in the semiconductor space, which also explains why analysts are expecting the stock to zoom higher over the next year.The $792.50 median price target among six analysts covering ASML is a 26% jump from the current price. The top price target of $850 would be a 35% increase. Let's look at the reasons to believe this semiconductor stock can deliver a healthy upside over the next year.Continue reading
