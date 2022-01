Buy This Stock in 2022 and You Could Be Rich by 2032

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

True "unicorn" investments don't happen every day, but they do come along now and then. Companies like Amazon and Tesla both brought a new approach to a vast, stagnant industry; both faced skeptics and ended up creating tremendous wealth for the investors who believed when few others did.It may be time to consider adding real estate company Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) to this list of world-changing innovators. The company is pioneering the idea of iBuying, where companies use cash offers to buy and sell your house. However, real estate industry incumbent Zillow tried and failed to incorporate iBuying, which has investors doubting the likelihood that Opendoor will succeed, and selling its stock into the ground.Early Amazon and Tesla investors retired rich because of their conviction in these early disruptive companies. If Opendoor can prove that its business model works, investors could be sipping Mai Tais on the beach a decade from now.Continue reading