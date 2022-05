Buy This Stock With $1,000 Right Now for Enormous Growth Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has gone a bit mad recently in the wake of 40-year-high inflation levels, plans for a string of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and global economic impacts from Russia's war against Ukraine.As a result, shares of many of the world's most innovative companies in some of the fastest-growing industries have been shattered. The market is currently moving on sentiment and is paying no mind to fundamentals. As prudent investors, we can take advantage of the present situation by purchasing shares of financially sound companies that now carry attractively low valuations.One of those companies, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), is a global leader in e-commerce and enjoys a long runway for growth moving forward. Shares of the stock have tanked 75% in six months, despite delivering an exceptional outing in 2021 and bearing a promising growth outlook in the years ahead.