16.06.2022 12:30:00
Buy This Warren Buffett Stock for 58 Cents on the Dollar
Legendary investor Warren Buffett has long been known as one of the greatest value-stock pickers of our time. Through his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the Oracle of Omaha tries to find companies whose assets are undervalued or simply ignored by the market, which will then find their level over the long term. Here's one current Buffett stock that investors can buy for about 58 cents on the dollar.The large, global bank Citigroup (NYSE: C) has not fared well for quite a while now, regularly underperforming its other large bank peers and also struggling with regulatory issues. In 2020, regulators slapped the bank with a $400 million consent order and tasked Citigroup with enhancing its firmwide internal controls related to data, compliance, and risk management. Image source: Motley Fool.Continue reading
