|
14.06.2021 15:19:00
Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 23 2021
LUND, Sweden, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period June 7 - June 11, 2021, Alfa Laval AB (publ) (LEI code: 549300UCKT2UK88AG251) has repurchased in total 134,000 own shares (ISIN: SE0000695876) as part of the share buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure optimized capital structure.
The share buybacks form part of the SEK 2 billion share buyback program, which Alfa Laval announced on April 27, 2021. The share buy-back program, which runs between April 28, 2021 and April 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation).
Shares in Alfa Laval have been repurchased as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price per day (SEK)
Total daily transaction value (SEK)
07/06/2021
23,000
304.5109
7,003,750.70
08/06/2021
21,000
304.2902
6,390,094.20
09/06/2021
33,000
302.9219
9,996,422.70
10/06/2021
33,000
300.7411
9,924,456.30
11/06/2021
24,000
301.8340
7,244,016.00
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of Alfa Laval. Following the above acquisitions, Alfa Laval's holding of own shares amounts to 848,000 shares as of June 11, 2021.
The total number of shares in Alfa Laval, including the own shares, is 419,456,315, and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 418,608,315.
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
For more information please contact:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
Henrik G. Welch
Head of Group Treasury
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 70 2638399
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/buybacks-of-shares-in-alfa-laval-during-week-23-2021,c3366673
The following files are available for download:
Share buyback weekly ENG w.2021.23
https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/3366673/b80a453bef47fe38.pdf
Share buyback weekly Appendix w 2021 23
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buybacks-of-shares-in-alfa-laval-during-week-23-2021-301311572.html
SOURCE Alfa Laval
Nachrichten zu Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.21
|Ausblick: Alfa Laval Un stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Alfa Laval Un zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.21
|Ausblick: Alfa Laval Un informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Alfa Laval Un legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.20
|Ausblick: Alfa Laval Un öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.10.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Alfa Laval Un zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.20
|Ausblick: Alfa Laval Un gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
06.07.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Alfa Laval Un legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street wenig bewegt erwartet -- ATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Japans Börse letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Montagshandel mit Zuwächsen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street dürften sich Anleger zurückhalten. Während die Börsen Chinas den Handel pausierten, ging es in Japan aufwärts.