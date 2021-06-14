+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
14.06.2021 15:19:00

Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 23 2021

LUND, Sweden, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period June 7 - June 11, 2021, Alfa Laval AB (publ) (LEI code: 549300UCKT2UK88AG251) has repurchased in total 134,000 own shares (ISIN: SE0000695876) as part of the share buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure optimized capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the SEK 2 billion share buyback program, which Alfa Laval announced on April 27, 2021. The share buy-back program, which runs between April 28, 2021 and April 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation).

Shares in Alfa Laval have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date

                                   

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

                                   

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

                                   

Total daily transaction value (SEK)





                                   

07/06/2021

 

23,000

 

304.5109

 

7,003,750.70



                                   

08/06/2021

 

21,000

 

304.2902

 

6,390,094.20



                                   

09/06/2021

 

33,000

 

302.9219

 

9,996,422.70



                                   

10/06/2021

 

33,000

 

300.7411

 

9,924,456.30



                                   

11/06/2021

 

24,000

 

301.8340

 

7,244,016.00



All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of Alfa Laval. Following the above acquisitions, Alfa Laval's holding of own shares amounts to 848,000 shares as of June 11, 2021.

The total number of shares in Alfa Laval, including the own shares, is 419,456,315, and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 418,608,315.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For more information please contact: 

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Henrik G. Welch
Head of Group Treasury
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 70 2638399

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/buybacks-of-shares-in-alfa-laval-during-week-23-2021,c3366673

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3366673/1431675.pdf

Share buyback weekly ENG w.2021.23

https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/3366673/b80a453bef47fe38.pdf

Share buyback weekly Appendix w 2021 23

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buybacks-of-shares-in-alfa-laval-during-week-23-2021-301311572.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

