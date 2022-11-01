buybuy BABY® Introduces First Exclusive Brand: mighty goods™

New Collection Features Thoughtfully-Designed Baby and Toddler Essentials Starting at $2

UNION, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that its buybuy BABY® banner, North America's leading baby and toddler specialty retailer, has launched its first exclusive brand. The mighty goods™ brand brings customers an exclusive collection of baby and toddler essentials informed by and designed for the realities of parenting. Now available in buybuy BABY stores and online at buybuybaby.com, mighty goods products combine thoughtfully-designed pieces with attractive prices starting at $2 on apparel, bed and bath products, room decor, nursery furniture, and more.

"We're always listening to what our buybuy BABY community wants and needs," said Patty Wu, Executive Vice President and Brand President of buybuy BABY. "That's how we know quality products at parent-friendly prices are important, and the mighty goods brand allows us to offer parents expanded product options through a curated line that meets their needs from newborn through toddler. We're excited to launch our first buybuy BABY exclusive brand, which is designed with value front and center, so parents can find quality and great design while staying within their budget."

The mighty goods collection offers solution-oriented products at incredible prices, so parents can spend less time worrying about what to choose and more time enjoying the big and small wins of parenting. The simple and versatile designs feature traditional color palettes and neutral tones to make mixing and matching easy.

The line features hardworking essentials parents reach for again and again, including apparel in sizes preemie to 4T, hooded bath towels, crib sheets and chenille blankets. Most-used items like burp cloths, bibs, washcloths, and bodysuits are available in bundles to provide even greater savings. For example, a five pack of cotton bodysuits retails for $16. Additional highlights include nursery furniture under $350 like a GREENGUARD Gold certified 4-in-1 convertible crib for only $190, a traditional glider with ottoman for $280 and a modern upholstered glider for $340. Select products including bath, bedding and newborn basics are OEKO-TEX certified to keep your family safe from more than 300 harmful substances.

mighty goods products are available exclusively at buybuy BABY stores and online at buybuyBABY.com. buybuy BABY's free Welcome Rewards™ program offers customers the opportunity to earn points on every item purchased, no exclusions. For even greater savings, customers can join Welcome Rewards+ for only $29 per year and receive 20 percent off their purchase every time (exclusions may apply), free standard shipping and earn five times the points. Welcome Rewards members can earn and redeem points in-store or online at our family of brands – Bed Bath & Beyond and Harmon. For added convenience, shoppers can pick up their favorite mighty goods selections via the Buy Online Pick-up In Store or Curbside option or use the Same Day Delivery service.

buybuy BABY is the leading specialty baby products retailer in North America, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood—across every milestone, big and small. The company sells a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, as well as nursery furniture. buybuy BABY is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). For more information, visit https://www.buybuybaby.com or https://www.bedbathandbeyond.ca.

