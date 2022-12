Buyer Beware: Elon Musk Sells $3.6 Billion of Tesla Shares

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Elon Musk is selling shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) at a rapid rate, and he's not doing so to buy Twitter or any other company. So does he see rough waters ahead as Tesla faces more competition in the EV space? In the video below, Travis Hoium digs into what we know and what Musk may be seeing. *Stock prices used were end of day prices of Dec. 15, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 15, 2022.Continue reading