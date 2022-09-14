|
14.09.2022 02:00:00
Buyer Raw Materials (Alken, BE)
Daetwyler focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as Healthcare, Mobility, Oil & Gas and Food & Beverage. From China to Mexico, with over 20 operating companies and some 6,700 employees, we experience the kind of diversity that only an international company can provide. We offer our customers leading technology and process know-how, unique material expertise and global services that make an important contribution to their technological progress.Job descriptionCo-ordination of the strategic procurement process (Source to Contract) and Supplier Relationship Management - this includes: Pre-acquisition (specification, vendor list, execute sourcing strategy)RFI, RFQ, evaluation of quotations and negotiationRisk assessment and risk mitigation (e.g. through qualification of second sources)Vendor Selection and contracting (incl. Price and Contract negotiation)Post-acquisition (vendor management, contract management, performance management, vendor rating, support auditing)Execution of the purchasing strategy to ensure long-term availability of materialsMonitoring, supporting and documenting Cost Saving ideas/projectsCo-ordination of complaint follow-up. Problem solving in case of incidents created by Suppliers (including reporting of financial claims if needed)Collaboration with the local purchasing teams on topics such as supply shortages, rolling forecasts, optimization of inventory levelsYour profile:Commercial feeling and commercial skillsExcellent communication skills both oral and in writing; strong negotiation skills; relationship building and management skills; in-depth understanding and knowledge of the industry is a plusVery good interpersonal, oral, writing and presentation skills, as well as analytical and problem-solving skillsForward thinking, self-directed, capable of taking independent actions, and ability to take decisions that drive business performanceAbility to partner external and internal contacts (Quality, R&D, Supply Chain, Operations, Sales) in order to promote the value of the procurement organizationProficiency in use of computer software including MS Office and SAPEngagement in continuous learning to keep up-to-date information on new product and market trends, learn through daily work experience, by reading trade publications and by talking with co-workers, colleagues and suppliersDemonstrated organizational skillsKnown Languages:English proficientGerman or any other language is a plusWe Offer a Diverse and Global Working EnvironmentWe encourage ambitious people who approach their job with commitment and enthusiasm to grow and excel. That's why our employees are at the heart of Daetwyler. Our work environment is shaped by our values and beliefs: We are entrepreneurs, we create value for our customers, we strive for excellence, and we treat each other with respect.www.datwyler.com
