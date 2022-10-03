Buyer's Club - BEAUTY PIE - ends every woman's search for the perfect lipstick, by launching THE UNLIPSTICK.

(In collab-creation with global style icon, the woman who 'dressed America', and self-professed lipstick obsessive, Jenna Lyons)

NEW YORK, Oct. 3 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Created in Italy. An extraordinary new hybrid lip colour formula. Creamy. Moisturizing. Sheer, demi matte. Like putting blush on your lips (but with a comfy coat of balminess). Natural, for all day wear, but buildable, if you want to go 'bold'. Be unassuming. Understated. Or unapologetic. Wear Unlipstick™.

The details? 8 modern shades (with five mix and match lip liners). Curated by Jenna to range from subtle to statement-making, including a trio of perfect reds (to reflect Jenna's own iconic lip look). Unlipstick is formulated with super-nourishing natural waxes, and UndaPlump™ extract to refine lip contours and help restore lost volume.

"We called it Unlipstick, because it's unlike any other lipstick out there," says Jenna Lyons. "It's so sheer and so conditioning when it first goes on and it genuinely does build in intensity with more layers, but not in an old-fashioned loaded up lippy way. Unlipstick has an understated 'blotted' finish, which keeps it feeling modern, whether you want to do something soft and blurry or use a lip liner and get a bit more precise."

"I'm completely obsessed with this lipstick," says Beauty Pie founder Marcia Kilgore. The colours are gorgeous. The formula is amazing. Because it's like a balm, you don't have to watch where it's going when you apply it. And I'm obsessed with every single color Jenna curated."

*UnLipstick bullets will be sold as refills that fits perfectly into BEAUTY PIE's beautiful new Keep This™ Case refillable lipstick case, which is made from 100% recycled aluminum, with an effortless magnetic closure and click. Simply remove the empty lipstick bullet when you're done with it and pop in a new color, for a low waste, high eco makeup moment.

Part of BEAUTY PIE's Makeup collection available to shop 10/3 on BEAUTY PIE's website. Made in Italy.

