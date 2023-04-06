Buying $1,000 of This 5.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Would Be a Brilliant Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) is a proven wealth creator. The diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) has delivered a 12.2% annualized total return since its public market listing a quarter century ago. That has significantly outpaced the S&P 500's 7.8% total return annualized during that time frame. Put another way: The REIT has grown a $1,000 investment into over $18,000. For comparison, $1,000 invested in an S&P 500 index fund would have only grown to about $6,700. The diversified REIT should continue growing shareholder value in the future. Because of that, a $1,000 investment in the REIT right now could pay big dividends over the long term.A big driver of W. P. Carey's performance is its steadily rising dividend. The REIT has increased its payout every single year since its public market listing in 1998: