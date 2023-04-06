|
06.04.2023 15:00:00
Buying $1,000 of This 5.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Would Be a Brilliant Move
W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) is a proven wealth creator. The diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) has delivered a 12.2% annualized total return since its public market listing a quarter century ago. That has significantly outpaced the S&P 500's 7.8% total return annualized during that time frame. Put another way: The REIT has grown a $1,000 investment into over $18,000. For comparison, $1,000 invested in an S&P 500 index fund would have only grown to about $6,700. The diversified REIT should continue growing shareholder value in the future. Because of that, a $1,000 investment in the REIT right now could pay big dividends over the long term.A big driver of W. P. Carey's performance is its steadily rising dividend. The REIT has increased its payout every single year since its public market listing in 1998:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,20
|31,25%