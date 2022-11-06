|
06.11.2022 13:45:00
Buying Ally Financial Right Now Could Be a Genius Move for Investors. Here's Why.
It's been a tough year for automotive lender and online banking specialist Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY). Rising interest rates continue to squeeze its margins and now credit concerns in a weakening economy are adding to its financial pressures.With the stock down 44% this year, buying Ally Financial shares may not look like a smart decision. But if you refocus the lens to take a wider view, buying this stock today could actually be a clever move. Here's why.Ally Financial recently released its third-quarter earnings, and the results fell short on all fronts. To start, high interest rates are shrinking its net interest margin (NIM), the spread it earns on the difference between the interest it earns on its loans and the interest rate it pays to depositors. Its NIM narrowed by 0.23 percentage point in the third quarter and the company expects a further squeeze of 0.30 point by 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!