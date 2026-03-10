Amazon Aktie
Buying Amazon Stock When It's Down This Much Has Always Paid Off in the Past. Will It Again?
One of the world's best-performing stocks of all time has been a dud in recent months. Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) plunged after the company announced its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 5, 2026. The stock is now below its peak achieved in early November of last year by a high double-digit percentage. However, buying Amazon stock when it's down this much has always paid off in the past. Will it again?Amazon's steep sell-off is primarily due to investors' fears about the company's massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The company projects capital expenditures of around $200 billion this year, with much of that spending focused on AI. However, Amazon's huge AI investment isn't as scary as it seems (or, at least, shouldn't be). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
