Buying an Income Property? Why Now's a Good Time to Look at New Construction

The great thing about investing in real estate is that it can lead to a steady stream of passive income. And while there are different ways to achieve that goal (for example, loading up on real estate investment trusts, or REITs), one tried-and-true strategy has long been to purchase income properties.Income properties offer real estate investors two opportunities to make money. First, there's the potential for homes to gain value over time , which investors can use to unload at a profit. Secondly, income properties in the right market can lead to years of reliable rent payments. That's money investors can use to cover their own expenses with or reinvest to grow their respective empires.Now some real estate investors might shy away from purchasing new construction properties. The reason? They can be very expensive to acquire compared to the cost of existing homes, without enough upside.