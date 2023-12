Buying Apple Stock in 2024 and Expecting It to 2X by 2029? Here's What Has to Happen

Thanks to its outsize business success, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a ridiculously fruitful investment. Its shares have soared a jaw-dropping 363% in just the last five years. This leading FAANG stock has handily trounced the market and now sports a market capitalization of over $3 trillion.Some bullish investors on the sidelines might be looking to buy shares in the new year with the expectation that Apple could double by 2029. This is certainly a lofty projection, but is it a pipe dream? Here's what must happen for this scenario to become a reality.Apple's stellar past returns can mostly be attributed to strong fundamental performance. Looking ahead, there's no doubt the stock will be a winner if the underlying business continues to do well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel