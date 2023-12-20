|
20.12.2023 16:07:00
Buying Apple Stock in 2024 and Expecting It to 2X by 2029? Here's What Has to Happen
Thanks to its outsize business success, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a ridiculously fruitful investment. Its shares have soared a jaw-dropping 363% in just the last five years. This leading FAANG stock has handily trounced the market and now sports a market capitalization of over $3 trillion.Some bullish investors on the sidelines might be looking to buy shares in the new year with the expectation that Apple could double by 2029. This is certainly a lofty projection, but is it a pipe dream? Here's what must happen for this scenario to become a reality.Apple's stellar past returns can mostly be attributed to strong fundamental performance. Looking ahead, there's no doubt the stock will be a winner if the underlying business continues to do well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
16.12.23
|Technologiepionier Steve Jobs: Das Leben des Apple Gründers (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.23
|Deshalb ist Apple beim KI-Thema noch zurückhaltend - und was noch kommen könnte (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.23
|Shazam, Beats & Co: Diese Unternehmen hat sich der Apple-Konzern einverleibt (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.23
|Hart umkämpfter Streaming-Markt: Apple will Sportangebot bei Apple TV+ ausbauen (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.23
|Apple verliert mit iPhone Kampf um Marktführerschaft auf wichtigem chinesischen Markt (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|Gerüchte um Rückzug von Apple-Chef Tim Cook bis 2025 - Wer sein Nachfolger werden könnte (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|Apple-Chef Tim Cook verkauft Aktienpaket in Millionenhöhe - Was das für Apple-Anleger bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|Projekt Titan: Diese Autokonzerne kommen als potenzielle Partner für das Apple Car in Frage (finanzen.at)