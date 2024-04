Buying Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Can Be Risky. Avoid Losing Your Shirt With This Simple Strategy

Bringing new technologies to market is never a smooth process. There was an entire stock market collapse in the early 2000s when the internet bubble burst, which proved that even the most revolutionary technologies must be supported by a viable business model in the long run.Artificial intelligence (AI) is the new craze among stock market investors at the moment. This frenzy isn't quite as irrational as the dot-com period two decades ago, because companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) genuinely have billions of dollars in sales and profit from AI. In other words, AI is already big business.However, while Nvidia shares have surged 215% in the past year alone, AI stocks like C3.ai, Lemonade, and Upstart are each down more than 80% from their all-time highs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel