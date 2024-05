Buying Lucid Stock on China EV Tariff News? Be Careful.

Shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) moved higher on Monday, following a Wall Street Journal report that the Biden administration plans to sharply hike tariffs on Chinese-made EVs.As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lucid 's shares were up about 6.6% from Friday's closing price.The Journal reported late Friday that the White House will soon announce a big increase to tariffs on Chinese made EVs -- from the current 25% to roughly 100%, effectively doubling the prices of Chinese electric cars for U.S. consumers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel