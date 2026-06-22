Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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22.06.2026 14:39:00
Buying Micron Technology Stock Before June 24 Just Became a No-Brainer. Here's Why
With gains of 260% in 2026 already, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has proven to be one of the best investments on the stock market this year.There is a good chance of Micron stock getting another big boost after it releases its fiscal 2026 third-quarter earnings on June 24, driven by the persistent shortage in memory chip supply. Artificial intelligence (AI) chips, such as graphics cards and custom AI processors, require substantial memory to run AI workloads seamlessly in data centers. Importantly, this tailwind isn't going to stop any time soon.In fact, the AI-driven demand for memory chips will only intensify in 2026 and 2027, paving the way for Micron to sustain the exponential earnings growth it has been witnessing. I say this based on a recent report from market research firm TrendForce, which makes it clear that Micron's red-hot growth isn't stopping any time soon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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