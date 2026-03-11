Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
|
11.03.2026 16:21:00
Buying Plug Power Taught Me a Costly Lesson
I first purchased shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) nearly four years ago, back in the spring of 2022. Plug Power seemed to have a lot of potential, and the company's $14-per-share price felt quite reasonable for a long-term investor at the time. As of market close on March 9, Plug Power is barely hovering above $2. My position in Plug Power is down an excruciating 76%. I've always had a healthy risk appetite when it comes to high-risk green energy investments. I'm a believer and optimist that one day our world will run on clean forms of energy only. Also, like many before me, some good investments leading up to my purchase of Plug Power gave me an inflated sense of confidence and hubris that led to overlooking a few red flags.Plug Power had an exciting narrative a few years ago. Government support, coupled with hype around green hydrogen, made the company look like the stock of the future. ESG and clean energy, in general, generated enormous enthusiasm in the first part of this decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.
|
03.03.26
|Plug Power-Aktie steigt nach Zahlen deutlich (finanzen.at)
|
02.03.26
|Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.26
|Plug Power-Aktie im Blick: Walmart-Einigung lässt Anleger jubeln (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie gefragt: Grünes Wasserstoffprojekt in Namibia und CEO-Wechsel stimmen Anleger hoffnungsvoll (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Plug Power-Aktie wieder im Plus: NASA-Deal als Rückenwind für Wasserstoffbranche (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Erhöhung des Aktienbestands beantragt (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Anhaltende Skepsis: Plug Power-Aktie schließt erneut mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
|
19.11.25
|Plug Power-Aktie crasht: Wandelanleihe und Investoren-Symposium sorgen für Aufsehen (finanzen.at)