|
17.06.2022 13:58:00
Buying REITs? Why You Shouldn't Look at Dividends Alone
There's a reason so many investors are big fans of REITs, or real estate investment trusts. REITs are companies that own and operate different properties, and they're a great way to invest in real estate without having to take on the risks of buying property yourself.Another big perk of owning REITs? Getting to collect dividends.REITs are actually required to pay at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends. Because of this, REITs commonly pay higher dividends than the average stock. And as an investor, that's a good thing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!