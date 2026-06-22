Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.06.2026 23:12:21
Buying SpaceX Stock Isn't the Same as Buying Tesla's IPO Back in 2010. There's One Massive Difference
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as SpaceX, went public earlier this month amid some tremendous excitement. The rocket company, which is run by CEO Elon Musk, has a valuation of around $2 trillion, making it more valuable than another one of Musk's companies: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Investors may have been bullish on buying the newly listed stock in the hopes that it could be the next Tesla and generate terrific returns. Tesla, after all, has skyrocketed since going public and has been one of the top growth stocks to own over the past decade, rising nearly 2,700% over that stretch. There is, however, one very important distinction between its IPO and SpaceX's.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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