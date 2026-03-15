Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.03.2026 12:53:00
Buying Tesla Stock Taught Me a Costly Lesson
I bought Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock in June 2014 because I thought Elon Musk was going to save humanity.Solar roofs on every house. Martian colonies by 2040. Cool electric cars making gas stations historical curiosities, like phone booths or Blockbuster Video. The stock barely kept up with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the first five years, but I was convinced that things would change and give Tesla a real push.I added more shares in 2019. Wrote glowing Fool articles about his genius. Defended him at dinner parties. The whole shebang.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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