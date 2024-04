Buying the Dip in These 3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks

We have seen a stock pullback here in April, and three of these high-quality dividend paying stocks look quite intriguing. One of those stocks is healthcare company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) which I consider to be an Investor's Trifecta, offering growth potential, high yield, and dividend growth.Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 18, 2024. The video was published on April 19, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel