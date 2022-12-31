|
Buying These 3 Dirt Cheap Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Could Be a Genius Move In 2023
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) stock was closing out 2022 in positive territory and doing better than the S&P 500. This outperformance is largely due to investors preferring value relative to growth during a period of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty. While investors shouldn't chase the stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio -- often called Warren Buffett stocks -- just because they're hot right now, there are several holdings that stand out as good values as well as sources of passive income. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), Celanese (NYSE: CE), and HP (NYSE: HPQ) are three dividend stocks worth buying now. Here's why. Daniel Foelber (Taiwan Semiconductor):Taiwan Semi is unique because it is the world's largest pure-play chip foundry. Its customers include chipmakers such as Qualcomm, Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. Continue reading
