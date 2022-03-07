|
07.03.2022 14:35:00
Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make
There was a time when most investors wouldn't have cared much about the stocks Robinhood Markets' (NASDAQ: HOOD) customers were buying. The crowd using that trading app was typically new and inexperienced, and not necessarily a lead you'd be interested in following. Much has changed since Robinhood officially launched its app in 2015, though. Chief among those changes? The brokerage firm's clients have matured in terms of the risks they're willing -- or unwilling -- to take. There are a lot of blue-chippy names among their top picks. Here's a rundown of three of the most popular stocks among Robinhood's users that just might be smart additions to your portfolio as well.With just a superficial glance, it would be easy to conclude the social media industry's best days are behind it. Meta Platforms' Facebook just suffered its first-ever quarterly decline in the average number of daily users visiting the site, but after several quarters of slowing growth, last quarter's decline may not be the last. Meanwhile, market research outfit eMarketer estimates Twitter will lose (net) 1.1 million U.S. users between 2021 and 2025.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!