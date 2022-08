Buying These 3 Sin Stocks Right Now Could Be a Genius Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Deciding what makes a company a "sin stock" can be highly subjective. For example, consider The Coca-Cola Company.Some say it is one of the most prestigious brands in the world and a true American success story. Others would argue it is a net negative to humanity thanks to its sugar-laden drinks and their detrimental health impact. Regardless of where you may land on the issue, Coca-Cola has been an unbelievable stock.Today, three Motley Fool contributors will look at Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM), Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR), and Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F) and explain why they could become the next outperforming sin stocks.Continue reading