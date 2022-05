Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is highly volatile now. Some excellent growth stocks got hammered amid the uncertainty. But history has shown that stock market declines create opportunities. Investors with a long investment horizon and the stomach to bear the risk might not regret investing in these three stocks.Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading