Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in the stock market shouldn't revolve around guessing the best moment to buy in or putting all your capital into a single investment in the hopes of generating sky-high returns. For those in it for the long haul, investing in the stock market is about consistently putting your money to work in quality companies that align with your portfolio objectives, risk tolerance, and personal financial goals.By investing in a wide variety of companies -- ones that you've carefully researched and believe are wise additions to your portfolio -- in all types of market environments, and staying in the market even when others are heading for the hills, you can compound and sustain your returns with time. You'll also retain an advantage over those trying to time or predict the unforeseeable whims of the market.If you have money to invest right now, here are three incredible companies worth considering for your portfolio before the year is out.Continue reading