22.08.2023 11:10:00
Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make
Over the last year, an economic downturn highlighted the importance of dedicating a large portion of your portfolio to solid growth stocks. Companies active in high-growth markets can almost guarantee long-term gains and help safeguard your portfolio from temporary market declines.In 2023, Wall Street has become particularly bullish about artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to bolster countless markets. Excitement for the burgeoning sector is not unfounded, as the AI market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% through 2030.While much of the hype this year focused on companies like Microsoft and Nvidia, businesses in the earlier stages of their AI journeys could offer more growth over the long term. Here are three stocks that could make the smartest investing moves you ever make.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
