Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been an up and down year, although more down than up. The S&P 500 currently sits 22% below 2021's close. Roughly half of its stocks are down by even more.As veteran investors can attest, however, this isn't a time to wallow in fear. Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. Here's a look at three such discounted investment options that could end up being brilliant purchases.It's so commonly suggested as a stock pick that it's almost become a cliché. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. In more ways than one, it's the centerpiece of our digital lives.Continue reading