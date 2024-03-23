|
23.03.2024 11:45:00
Buying These Dirt-Cheap Stocks Could Be a Brilliant Move
Price matters. That's true whether we're talking about cars, houses, laptops, or anything else -- including stocks.Three Motley Fool contributors had price in mind when choosing Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) as top picks for investors right now. Here's why they think buying these dirt-cheap stocks could be a brilliant move.Prosper Junior Bakiny (Axsome Therapeutics): It's not easy to value relatively small, unprofitable biotechs with few products. Though that description fits Axsome Therapeutics, there are plenty of clues that, in my view, make the company's market cap of $3.7 billion seem too low compared to its growth potential. Axsome Therapeutics has a rich, late-stage pipeline that should help transform its lineup in the next couple of years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!