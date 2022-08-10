|
10.08.2022 11:45:00
Buying This Bargain-Priced Crypto Now Could Be a Genius Move
The latest technological upgrade from Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is not going as planned, and some crypto investors have already started to sour on Cardano's prospects. The upgrade (known as the Vasil Hard Fork), was originally scheduled for the end of June, but was first pushed back to the end of July and now to sometime in August. The Vasil Hard Fork, named in honor of Bulgarian mathematician Vasil Dabov, promised to upgrade Cardano's network capacity and improve the functionality of smart contracts and decentralized applications. Thus, news of the delay is understandably concerning, and some investors who had started accumulating Cardano ahead of the planned upgrade have already started to sell off.So, with investor sentiment starting to turn against Cardano, could now be a good time to buy? Admittedly, there is some risk involved, but buying Cardano now could end up being a brilliant move. Cardano has a long history of being careful with its technological upgrades, so you can be assured it will not attempt to rush any upgrade to market without knowing that everything works as planned. Moreover, Cardano is trading at $0.51 now, well below its all-time high of $3.10. At this bargain price, there is plenty of room for upside appreciation.The Vasil hard fork was supposed to be a "game-changer" for Cardano, ushering in a new era of decentralized applications, smart contracts, and exciting development projects for the Cardano blockchain. For two years, Cardano has been under intense criticism for not having more activity on its blockchain. There was genuine euphoria in the Cardano community because the Vasil upgrade would essentially catch Cardano up with rival blockchains, especially Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which pioneered the concepts of smart contracts and decentralized applications.Continue reading
